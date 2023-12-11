This was named New Jersey’s poorest town

As a whole, we in New Jersey enjoy a pretty good standard of living; as reported by USA Today, Wallet Hub ranked New Jersey as the second-best state to live in. This ranking takes into account several factors, including health, education, crime, and the environment.

Of course, it’s also a very expensive place to live with the heavy tax burden we carry.

But even in a prosperous state like New Jersey, some enclaves aren’t as wealthy as others. 24/7 Wall St. looked at the numbers to find out which town in each state is the poorest.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest town in each state. They considered any city, town, or unincorporated community with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 people and ranked them by median household income.

In New Jersey, that town is Penns Grove.

Here are the stats for Penns Grove:

Median household income, 2022: $29,821 (New Jersey: $97,126)

Poverty rate, 2022: 40.5% (New Jersey: 9.7%)

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 13.3% (New Jersey: 42.3%)

Median home value, 2022: $143,400 (New Jersey: $401,400)

Population, 2022: 4,841

No. of towns considered in ranking: 501

As of the 2022 US Census, the Salem County borough’s population was 4,803, reflecting an increase of 148 (+3.2%) from the 4,655 counted in the 2010 Census, which in turn reflected an increase of 915 (+24.8%) from the 3,740 counted in the 2000 Census.

