Here’s where Pete Davidson, other major stars are filming in NJ

With all the TV and film production happening now in New Jersey is it going to get to the point we become like those jaded people who live in Los Angeles? Seeing a celebrity will be no big deal at all?

Will we have a JCP&L lineman sitting next to a NJ Turnpike toll collector sitting next to Jennifer Lawrence sitting next to a nurse from Robert Wood Johnson? And no one blinks an eye?

But for now, try this on for a guess-who-I-saw list.

New Jersey’s own Oscar-nominated Ed Harris. (My all-time favorite role of his will forever be that of NASA Flight Director Gene Kranz in “Apollo 13”).

Then there’s Pete Davidson from SNL and, well, dating fame.

Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge (Stifler’s mom in “American Pie), Gabrielle Union (“10 Things I Hate About You,” “Bring It On”), and a guy you may have heard of. Dustin Hoffman.

Yep. They’re all in New Jersey filming a movie called “Riff Raff” and have been for weeks. Steven Gorelick, who is director of the New Jersey Motion Picture and TV Commission, says they’ve already shot scenes in Plainfield, Bayonne and Orange.

More filming to come for the next week or so in Clark, Edison, and Passaic.

It’s not a huge-budget film. Only $5.5 million. “Riff Raff” is the story of a former criminal being visited by an old family. Now that just sounds like Jersey!

So if you pop into the White Diamond on Raritan Road in Clark keep an eye out. You never know. Maybe Pete Davidson will be the guy between the toll collector and the lineman.

