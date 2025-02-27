Are All NJ Residents Required To Get A Real ID?

I know it’s not just me stressing over “Real IDs” in New Jersey.

We’ve been hearing a ton about these new IDs and the news has been stirring up a ton of confusion and conversation lately.

If you’re not updated on what it is, pretty soon in New Jersey you’re going to need a “Real ID” in New Jersey and across the country.

Over the past few years, we’ve been hearing news about this and it’s been very back and forth whether or not this will actually be happening or not.

So, what’s actually happening and is it a requirement for all New Jersey citizens to get a “Real ID”?

What Is A Real ID?

According to NJ.gov, Real IDs are a new federal requirement to help cut down on identity fraud.

The biggest difference between a Real ID and a standard New Jersey license is pretty easy to spot.

If you look at the normal license you have now, you’ll spot the words “NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES” written in the top right corner.

When you upgrade your Real ID, that text will be replaced with a star.

When Is The Deadline To Get A Real ID in New Jersey?

The deadline to get a Real ID in New Jersey is May 7, 2025.

That is when the “Real ID” guidelines will officially go into effect.

Is A Real ID Required in New Jersey?

No, it’s not required, but if you plan to travel domestically or internationally you may want to get one.

Starting May 7, 2025, if you do not have a Real ID you’ll be required to travel with a valid passport.

If you plan to use your passport when traveling or if you don’t plan to fly, you’re good to go!

If you’re a frequent flyer and just want the convenience of using your ID to fly, you may want to upgrade.

