10 best places to get a fresh pumpkin pie in NJ

October and November are pie months in New Jersey.

Now that we are getting into the Thanksgiving season, it’s time to start putting in your pumpkin pie order at bakeries and farms across the state. That’s if you’re not baking one yourself at home.

Where can you get the best pumpkin pie in New Jersey? We asked our listeners and as usual, the responses were overwhelming.

Here are the top 10 places in NJ for pumpkin pie

Costco's Pumpkin Pie (Facebook) Costco's Pumpkin Pie (Facebook) loading...

21 New Jersey locations (Bayonne, Brick, Bridgewater, Cherry Hill, Clifton, East Hanover, Edison, Flemington, Hackensack, Hazlet, Lawrence Township, Morganville, Mount Laurel, North Brunswick, North Plainfield, Ocean, Stafford Township, Teterboro, Union, Wayne, and Wharton). A new Costco is coming to Paramus.

Believe it or not, the response was overwhelmingly in favor of Costco having the best pumpkin pie in the state.

Many agreed that the pies are not only huge and affordable ($5.99-$7.99), depending on the market), but also delicious. The 12-inch nearly three-pound pie is made with a classic pumpkin puree recipe, eggs, sugar, and spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger.

Of course, you have to be a Costco member or know someone who is, but at this price, if you can do it, then pick up a pumpkin pie for the holidays.

Delicious Orchards (Google Street View) Delicious Orchards (Google Street View) loading...

320 NJ-34, Colts Neck

It’s no surprise that one of New Jersey’s most famous orchards made the list. Delicious Orchards offers a fresh fruit and scratch bakery, with tons of flavors available. A fall tradition and classic is their pumpkin pie, made from scratch, and baked until a perfect golden brown.

To freeze one of Delicious Orchards’ baked pumpkin pies, place the pie in the freezer unwrapped, freeze until solid, then wrap the pie in a plastic bag and place immediately back in the freeze. To thaw, unwrap the pumpkin pie, and leave it on the counter at room temperature. Do not heat.

Emery's Farm (Jen Ursillo) Emery's Farm (Jen Ursillo) loading...

346 Long Swamp Rd, New Egypt

Emery’s famous deep dish pies in over 20 varieties, including pumpkin, are baked fresh daily 7 days a week. Heat, and add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a tasty Thanksgiving treat.

The Able Baker in Maplewood, NJ The Able Baker in Maplewood, NJ loading...

187 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood

All pies are baked fresh, from scratch with no preservatives. Their pumpkin pie is called “the mother of all fall pies.” It’s a pumpkin custard pie, heavy on the pumpkin with cream, eggs, spices, and sugar, and topped with a sugar cookie. Keep refrigerated.

Bring to room temperature for two hours or so, or serve chilled. Whipped cream is a welcome companion. The 9 inch pie serves 8.

To kick it up a notch, also try the pumpkin praline pie. This essential pumpkin pie is topped with a brown sugar pecan crumble. “It’s sure to tip the scales of pumpkin ecstasy,” according to the website.

Pie Lady Cafe (Google Street View) Pie Lady Cafe (Google Street View) loading...

9 E Main St # 1, Moorestown

The Pie Lady Café has been a local, family-owned café since 2008. Their passion for pie and other pastries exceeds the average bakery. The Pie Lady offers a variety of seasonal and decadent pies made in a buttery, flaky crust, using local fresh fruit whenever possible.

Their pumpkin pie has a homemade crust and the filling is not too sweet. You can order a pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving and pick it up the day before.

Mullica Hill Amish Market (Mullica Hill Amish Market) Mullica Hill Amish Market (Mullica Hill Amish Market) loading...

108 Swedesboro Rd, Mullica Hill

Just as you would expect, you can find Lancaster County, PA delicacies at the Mullica Hill Amish Market. Since 2006, this market is a staple in the community and a must-visit to those passing through. There are nine stans, one of which is the bakery with pies, like pumpkin, made from scratch, and with no preservatives.

Pick up one for your Thanksgiving table.

Battleview Orchards (Google Street View) Battleview Orchards (Google Street View) loading...

91 Wemrock Rd, Freehold

Battleview Orchards is the oldest pick-your-own orchard in New Jersey. Since 1908, it has been owned and operated by the Applegate Family. The farm allows the public to pick their own fruit, including pumpkins, and apples.

In the country store is where you will find its full line of freshly baked pies, including pumpkin. It’s a seasonal treat, so pick one up for your Thanksgiving table this year.

Pumpkin pies at Chocolate Carousel in Wall Township (Chocolate Carousel) Pumpkin pies at Chocolate Carousel in Wall Township (Chocolate Carousel) loading...

2510 Belmar Blvd, Wall Township

Nestled in this Monmouth County township is Chocolate Carousel. It’s a gourmet dessert shoppe owned and operated by Lisa Porada, and her husband, John.

Not only do they have a full staff of pastry chefs, cake designers, artists, sculptors, and more to help you with your perfect wedding cake or other sweet treats, they also have a bakery full of cookies, brownies, assorted chocolates, cake pops, and yes, pies.

This Thanksgiving, be sure to order a freshly baked pumpkin pie. They are homemade from scratch with a traditional pie crust, with just the right amount of pumpkin spices. Plus, they are super creamy. Enjoy them as they are, or ask Chocolate Carousel to top them with fresh whipped cream.

Orders for Thanksgiving are now being accepted.

L&M Bakery (Google Street View) L&M Bakery (Google Street View) loading...

11 St Mihiel Dr, Delran

This family-owned and operated bakery has been in existence for nearly 60 years in the same location.

Their pumpkin pie comes highly recommended by our listeners. The pie is only available from September to December. An 8-inch pie is $9.65 and a 10-inch pie is $12.75.

Pumpkin pie at Johnson's Corner Farm, Medford (Johnson's Corner Farm) Pumpkin pie at Johnson's Corner Farm, Medford (Johnson's Corner Farm) loading...

133 Church Rd, Medford

Johnson’s Corner Farm’s bakery has always been a big hit with customers. Thanksgiving pie orders are now being accepted until Nov. 24. Pie orders can be picked up Mon. Nov. 25 through Wed. Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Johnson’s pumpkin pie is a very popular Thanksgiving order. The $20, nearly two-pound pie contains pumpkin, sweetened condensed milk, sugar, skim milk, eggs, whey, brown sugar, enriched wheat flour, vegetable oil, and corn starch.

It’s a perfect ending to a Thanksgiving meal.

Sure, you may opt to make your own pumpkin pie for turkey day. But if you’re short on time, or just don’t have the baking gene within, it’s nice to know that there are plenty of places in New Jersey to pick up a freshly, baked, sweet-smelling, pumpkin pie to add to the Thanksgiving dessert table this year.

