New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission has been telling us to get REAL ID for what feels like a long time.

I have to admit, I've ignored all the warnings because it seemed like I had plenty of time to get this done.

REAL ID deadline is weeks away

Well, here we are in March. Now, the deadline is looming and I know I'm not the only one who has procrastinated in getting this task done.

Good thing the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission has added more appointments specifically for those who still need to get their REAL ID.

Thursdays in March and April will be known as REAL ID Thursdays starting March 20.

NJMVC is adding thousands of new appointments

New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission licensing centers will be adding over 4,000 appointments for you to get your REAL ID once and for all.

Remember, the deadline is coming up quickly.

You have until Wednesday, May 7.

You can renew your license at the same time

Here's something you may not know. If your driver's license is about to expire in the next 3 months, you can renew your license and upgrade to a REAL ID at the same time.

The acting NJ Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator Latrecia Littles-Floyd said in a statement, "Over the last few months, we've seen a dramatic increase in demand for REAL ID from our customers, and we've repeatedly added and reallocated appointments to better meet that demand. The new initiative announced today will expand access further, helping to service more customers who need or want to get REAL ID."

If you think you don't need one, you may not realize if you don't have a passport, and you're over 18, you'll need REAL ID to get on a domestic flight after May 7.

For more information on what you'll need to bring to the appointment with you, cost, and more, click here.