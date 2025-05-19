Amazing! These are the most inspiring businesses in New Jersey
Starting a business of your own is hard enough. Even harder to start up again after tragedy strikes.
Picking yourself and your business back up takes mental agility, faith in your work, and stubbornness. Thankfully, New Jerseyans are filled with that last quality.
The financial media company, Market Beat, uncovered which businesses Americans were most inspired by after facing tragedy.
Whether the business survived a fire, an extreme weather event, or financial worries, who doesn’t love a good comeback story?
The Garden State made Market Beat’s list three times.
New Jersey’s most inspiring businesses
28 towns in NJ lowered their average tax bill in 2024
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Donovan’s Reef
Sea Bright
Superstorm Sandy razed this iconic tiki bar in 2012, leaving only sand behind. After five years of red tape and fundraising, it reopened in May 2017 with a bigger stage and beachfront view.
Memorial Day crowds and the town mayor celebrated its long-awaited return. For Sea Bright, Donovan’s comeback meant summer was truly back.
Egan & Sons
Montclair
Hurricane Ida flooded this pub in September 2021, shutting it down for 49 days. The owners tore out floors, replaced gear, and scrubbed top to bottom to recover.
By late October, Egan & Sons reopened to a cheering crowd and a warm community welcome. Montclair’s favorite gastropub came back stronger than ever.
Classic Cake
Cherry Hill
An electrical fire in 2020 destroyed this family bakery’s building and equipment. Sibling owners Nick and Mimi Azzara baked from home kitchens for four years to keep orders alive.
In May 2024, Classic Cake reopened in a new storefront, welcomed like an old friend. Loyal customers called it “a happy day” for the whole community.
Let these spots be an inspiration to other business owners in NJ, don’t let a disaster get you down!
Big companies that survived, and thrived, after bankruptcy
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
28 towns in NJ lowered their average tax bill in 2024
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.