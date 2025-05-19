We all know that New Jersey has no shortage of Italian restaurants. We have large ones, smaller ones, and some that are pizza parlors with a bigger menu.

There are Italian restaurants that feature a specific region, like Sicily or Tuscany. The ones in Central and North Jersey may be a little more intense than some in South Jersey. All this to say, I found one recently that I’ve been wanting to try for years.

My sister is a regular there, and we went on a Friday night a couple of weeks ago. The place is called Fieni’s, and it’s in Voorhees. I don’t know for the life of me what took me so long to try it, but it could be my new favorite.

The family is from the Abruzzo region of Italy, and they are there running the restaurant which accounts for the high quality of food and service.

The menu is varied but not too overwhelming or extreme. There are traditional Italian dishes and some family specialties, including my new favorite soup, scripelle. Fieni’s is not far off of Route 295 and easy to get to.

They’ve been around for about 20 years and should be around for a long time to come, but get there as soon as you can. You’ll go back again and again.

