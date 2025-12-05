Are you ready for the grand opening of Central Jersey's first Raising Cane's?

Raising Cane's is opening in Edison on December 9

The trendy, crazy popular fast-casual chicken chain is set to open in Edison (1031 Route 1) on Tuesday, December 9 at 10 A.M., according to My Central Jersey.

You could win free Cane's chicken for a year

The grand opening celebration will include a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and giveaways. The first person in line that day will receive a gift basket, and 20 lucky customers will get the chance to win free Raising Cane's chicken for a year.

Yes, the "Lucky 20" have to be 13 or older. You need to go enter to win on grand opening day (December 9) between 8 A.M. - 9 A.M. The winners will be drawn shortly after that. Make sure you don't leave after entering. You have to be present to win.

If you're not familiar with Raising Cane's, the chicken fingers and signature sauce are said to rival Chick-fil-A. You'll also enjoy Texas Toast with your meal, along with crispy, crinkle fries.

I've stolen some of my daughter's fries when leaving the drive-thru, and when dipped in the Cane's sauce, they're delicious.

It's in the Edison Crossroads Shopping Center on Route 1

The new restaurant in Edison is in the Edison Crossroads Shopping Center on Route 1 South. It will have two drive-thru lanes.

There's a Raising Cane's coming to Hamilton in Mercer County

Another Central Jersey Raising Cane's is in the works. A new restaurant has been approved for Hamilton Township in Mercer County.

It will be located on Route 33, where an old Chase Bank was, in front of the Acme shopping center. The bank will be demolished and a new restaurant built.

There's no date set yet for construction or when the restaurant will be open.

