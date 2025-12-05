🔴 A fast-moving bill in Trenton would strip investigative powers from the State Comptroller’s Office.

🔴 Top officials strongly oppose the proposal, calling it a threat to government accountability and oversight.

🔴 Controversy centers on new wiretap authority for the SCI, an agency that recently faced leadership turmoil.

TRENTON — Despite massive outcry over the weakening of a key state watchdog, a controversial bill is quickly moving through the state legislature.

Senate President Nick Scutari, D-Union, introduced the bill last week just before the Thanksgiving break. Lawmakers had less than a week to review it and hear from the public before deciding whether to pass it through committee.

Bill S4924 would take investigative powers from the State Comptroller's Office and give them to the State Commission of Investigation.

Get our free mobile app

Acting State Comptroller Kevin Walsh said the bill is retribution for the comptroller's work to hold other state offices accountable. The Senate has refused to confirm Walsh since he was appointed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2020.

"NJ 'transparency' at its worst. Sen. Scutari sneaks in a bill before Thanksgiving to kill OSC investigations. A vote for this bill is a vote for corruption," Walsh said on X.

From left: Attorney General Matt Platkin, U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, Acting State Comptroller Kevin Walsh (@NJComptroller via X) From left: Attorney General Matt Platkin, U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, Acting State Comptroller Kevin Walsh (@NJComptroller via X) loading...

Attorney General, U.S. senator among loudest critics

Attorney General Matt Platkin also strongly opposes Scutari's bill, which Platkin says would kill the State Comptroller's Office.

U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., echoed those sentiments alongside Platkin and Walsh. He waited for hours to testify at a Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee hearing on Monday.

"Honestly, we need more accountability, more oversight, rather than less," Kim said.

What is the New Jersey State Commission of Investigation?

The SCI has four members, and no more than two members are allowed to be from the same political party. The governor's office appoints two members, and the Senate president and speaker of the General Assembly appoint one each.

Unlike law enforcement, the state watchdog is independent from the executive branch and is funded by the state legislature.

Its most recent investigative report was published on Oct. 17, 2024. It found evidence of human trafficking at hundreds of New Jersey massage parlors.

However, the SCI has limited powers. While it can make recommendations to change state law, it does not have the power to file criminal charges. It instead refers its investigations to state and county prosecutors.

The State Commission of Investigation office (NJ SCI) The State Commission of Investigation office (NJ SCI) loading...

Scandal at the State Commission of Investigation

On Monday, Jan. 6, Tiffany Williams Brewer was appointed as the SCI Chief Executive Officer.

She resigned four days later amid reports that she was living in Maryland and working a second full-time job in Washington, D.C.

The agency went a year without stable leadership after former Executive Officer Chadd W. Lackey was killed in a July 2024 crash.

Then, Bruce Keller, a former federal prosecutor, was appointed as the new SCI head over the summer.

Bruce P. Keller, executive director of the NJ State Commission of Investigation (NJ State Commission of Investigation) Bruce P. Keller, executive director of the NJ State Commission of Investigation (NJ State Commission of Investigation) loading...

SCI head says watchdog needs teeth

On Monday, Keller spoke in support of S4924 at the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee hearing.

He said the bill would reform the SCI to make it more effective at combating white collar crime, state fraud, and abuse.

If Scutari's bill passes, the SCI would also gain the power to conduct wiretaps on anyone in New Jersey — a power the agency had decades ago but lost in the early 1990s.

Keller said checks and balances will keep that power from being abused. The biggest check is that each wiretap must be approved by the Attorney General's Office.

FILE - New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Nov. 21, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file) FILE - New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Nov. 21, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file) loading...

New wiretap powers spark alarm in Trenton

But Attorney General Platkin said giving the recently embattled SCI the power to conduct wiretaps was his biggest concern.

“The idea of wiretapping conducted by a civil enforcement agency never once came up to me, in my four years as an attorney general, as an idea we should even consider, much less one I should be testifying about before this body,” Platkin said on Monday.

And while the bill passed committee, lawmakers who voted in favor expressed concerns with the wiretap provision. State Sen. John F. McKeon, D-Essex, tried to digest the bill over the Thanksgiving holiday, he said in a statement.

"I voted to release the bill from committee. However, I made it clear on the record that without significant changes, including separation of powers issues, eliminating wiretap authority, and retaining subpoena power for the Office of the Comptroller, I would not support the bill," McKeon said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Comparing New Jersey's 2025 election results, county by county A look at who won each county in the 2025 gubernatorial election, as well as who each county voted for in the 2024 presidential election (which was won by President Trump nationally even though he lost New Jersey) and the 2021 gubernatorial race (won by Gov. Phil Murphy).

Democrat Mikie Sherrill flipped five counties previously won by Trump or Ciattarrelli. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5