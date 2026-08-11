I already don’t love those Automated License Plate Readers popping up all over New Jersey.

You know the ones. You’re driving along, minding your own business, and suddenly a camera has taken a picture of your license plate without you even knowing it.

Yes, I get why they’re doing it. Police want to find stolen cars and see who is driving on an expired registration. Just because I get it doesn’t mean I love it.

But now there’s a new wrinkle.

According to a new report on nj.com, there’s technology that can go beyond your license plate and detect wireless signals coming from devices around you including your cellphone.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

That means the technology could potentially help establish that a particular phone keeps showing up around a particular vehicle.

Cool.

Because apparently my phone hasn’t betrayed me enough already. If it hears me talking about Blue Moon, Ozempic, or Great Adventure, I’ll start getting ads.

Getty Images Getty Images

Now it’s going to let the police know where I am at all times? Trust me, it’s nowhere exciting.

These license plate readers rub me the wrong way

New Jersey already has an enormous network of automated license plate readers. More than people realize.

However, there’s a difference between technology helping police find a specific suspect or a missing person based on a plate the government itself issued and creating an intrusively detailed electronic record of where I go based on my privately owned devices.

Maybe I’m paranoid.

Actually, no.

I know I’m paranoid.

But if I want the government to find me, I’ll file my taxes incorrectly, thank you. At least then they’ll have a reason to call me.

Until then, I’d prefer my phone not become my little electronic ankle monitor, thank you so much.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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