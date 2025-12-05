If you’re looking for something totally different to do this holiday season, something that feels festive, and cozy, South Jersey is the place to go.

Sandbar Joe’s Boat Charters in Wildwood is offering the most creative holiday experience I’ve seen in a long time: The Polar Express Brunch Cruise.

Yes, a brunch on a boat. In winter.

Photo by Giancarlo Duarte on Unsplash Photo by Giancarlo Duarte on Unsplash loading...

How the Polar Express Brunch Cruise works

Sandbar Joe’s took their summer success and said, why stop when the temperature drops? They’ve turned their fleet into heated, private little holiday escapes on the back bays, and honestly, it sounds adorable.

More than just sitting on a boat and drinking hot chocolate, this is a full three-course floating food tour that starts on land and ends with a Hot Chocolate Bar on the water.

You start at The Surfing Pig with a holiday mimosa and your first course. Then you board your own warm, private boat for a family-style brunch with a menu that changes with the season and spotlights local restaurants.

And just when you think it can’t get any more Hallmark-movie, you cruise around sipping custom hot chocolate like you’re headed to the North Pole.

Photo by Hermes Rivera on Unsplash Photo by Hermes Rivera on Unsplash loading...

Floating igloos: A BYOB holiday escape

They’re also offering Floating Igloo Charters, which are heated tents on a private boat where you can BYOB, BYO snacks, bring your dog, and basically create your own little holiday bubble on the water.

These are private experiences for up to six people, and they’re only running through January 1st, so they’re going to book fast.

If you want to reserve or get a gift card, you can learn more on their website, Instagram, TikTok, or call 717-802-9658.

If you’re the kind of Jersey person who wants a holiday memory that isn’t just another brunch, mall trip, or cookie swap, this feels like one of those “we’ll talk about this for years” experiences.

The Top Must-Visit Wineries in New Jersey Did you know that there are nearly 60 wineries strewn across the Garden State from Sussex to Cape May counties, to check out? Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈