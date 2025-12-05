New Jersey is incredibly lucky to have so many historic locations in our area. We're also incredibly lucky to have some amazing people who take care of such historic locations.

Kevin Smith is one of those people. A few years ago, he purchased the Atlantic Cinemas and saved the historic building from shuttering. Today, it's known as Smodcastle Cinemas, and so much more than movies now occur from this location.

READ MORE: Songwriter event featuring local NJ talent comes to Asbury Park

It's really a great location that's really worth checking out. If you haven't seen a movie from here yet, then you really have to make plans to head over. It's the perfect blend of old-school charm combined with Kevin Smiths unique touches.

And there's some good news if you've been planning on coming out during the holidays. This December, Smodcastle Cinemas will be offering a free screening of Elf.

Gilberto Santana, Jr. via Google Maps Gilberto Santana, Jr. via Google Maps loading...

Free holiday screening of Elf

It's really hard to get into the holiday spirit without the lovable antics of Buddy the Elf, and Smodcastle Cinemas is going to help you do just that.

Coming up on Sunday, Dec.7, 2025, The historic location in Atlantic Highlands owned by Kevin Smith will be offering a free screening of Elf. The free screening is in observance of Eddie Brennan Day.

Not only is the movie screening for free, kids will also be able to luck out with free popcorn, drinks, and candy. What's not to love?

All the theater asks for in return is a donation for the local food pantry. Please bring whatever you can to help support our local community and to help feed those in need.

Leigh Mazzeo via Google Maps Leigh Mazzeo via Google Maps loading...

Elf details, and a kind donation

All the theater asks for in return is a donation for the local food pantry. Please bring whatever you can to help support our local community and to help feed those in need.

The free screening of Elf at Smodcastle Cinemas in Atlantic Highlands is taking place on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 beginning at 12 noon. More info on this special screening can be found at the theaters Facebook and Instagram pages.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for December (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during December. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The most popular Christmas decorations in the US Gallery Credit: Bill Doyle

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.