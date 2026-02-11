There's big healthcare news in the Mercer County area. Princeton Radiology has acquired Radiology Affiliates Imaging centers in Hamilton Township and Lawrence Township, according to Yahoo Finance.

Radiology Affiliates Imaging is now Princeton Radiology

This means Radiology Affiliates Imaging (RAI), located at 3120 Princeton Pike and 2501 Kuser Road, is now Princeton Radiology.

Jonathan Lebowitz, M.D., President of Princeton Radiology, said in a statement, "We are excited to add two more locations to Princeton Radiology and, through the resources of our 11 other centers, to provide patients and physicians in the Hamilton and Lawrenceville areas with access to even more imaging options."

Princeton Radiology has locations throughout NJ and PA

Princeton Radiology reaches North Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania (Bucks County), as well as Central Jersey. The group assures you'll get the same great care with familiar service continuing, with expanded services on the way, including whole-body MRI, SmartMamm, and Smart Breast MRI.

With any business takeover, there will be some adjustments, so be patient. The RAI phone number will stay the same for the next few months until IT integration is finished. It's (609) 585-8800.

Word of the acquisition quickly spread on social media. Some commenters have been frustrated with long hold times on the phone to make appointments and a lag in getting results. Although other patients haven't had the same experience. As with any acquisition, there will be transition bumps. Be patient.

Princeton Radiology has been in business for over 65 years

Princeton Radiology has been around for over 65 years, and is "a regional leader in the diagnosis and treatment of disease." Check out the website here.

