5K race to benefit Leukemia and Lymphoma Society hits the Jersey Shore

It's getting near that time of year again where 5K's, walks, and races start springing up all over the Jersey Shore.

And let's be honest, running near the beach is some of the best running you can do!

A while back, I told you about Lavallette's Welcome to Summer 5K happening in June.

That one's fun because in addition to a 5K, it ends with a food truck festival near the bay at Philadelphia and Washington Streets.

Now, if you don't want to wait until June for a good race, you're in luck.

Photo by leah hetteberg on Unsplash Photo by leah hetteberg on Unsplash loading...

Another 5K was announced at the Jersey Shore and this one goes to benefit a great cause.

It's called the Ship Bottom Sprint For Life, and it aims to raise money for the Lymphoma and Leukemia society.

This year's Sprint For Life is a special one too because it's the event's 20th anniversary.

On the day of the race, there'll be coffee and donuts to get you fueled up and after the race, there's going to be a huge afterparty at Calloway's in West Creek (area of Eagleswood).

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

When Is The Sprint For Life, And How Do I Register?

Race day is coming up fast.

Saturday, April 8th is when the Sprint For Life takes place, and if you plan on attending you'll need to register ahead of time.

You can do that here.

How Much Does It Cost To Run The Sprint For Life?

According to the Sprint For Life Website, there are a few different price points depending on what you'd like to do.

Photo by Miguel A Amutio on Unsplash Photo by Miguel A Amutio on Unsplash loading...

To run or walk the 5K, it'll cost $30, and runners and walkers 12 and under are $19.

If you have a kid who'd like to participate in the kid's mini sprint it's a $15 fee.

When Does The Sprint For Life Start, And Where Does It Start?

The race starts at the 10th street boat ramp in Ship Bottom and the registration tent opens at 10 AM.

Photo Credit: Google Maps / Canva Photo Credit: Google Maps / Canva loading...

The race will start on 11th street.

The day kicks off with a kids mini sprint at 11:45 a.m., followed by the 5K run at 12:30 p.m. and the 5K walk will start immediately after the run.

