Plan your beach movie nights for summer 2023 in Cape May

It's almost here — are you excited?

It might be too cold to feel like summer is close by, here in South Jersey. Don't you worry. Summer's coming and it's going to get here fast. Once the warm weather sets in, you'll be looking for any excuse in the world to spend all your time outside.

Lucky for you, there's plenty to do once summer rolls around. So many beach towns to explore, nature trails to follow, lakes to swim in; there's never a shortage of outdoor activities for you to try.

There is one tradition, though, that everybody looks forward to come summer. Imagine laying on the sand with your family and watching one of your favorite family-friendly features.

Taking in a movie on the beach in the summer? There's nothing quite like it. It's become some of the kids' favorite summer activities here in South Jersey.

You'll get to take in a few movies on the sand once again in summer 2023.

Cape May has announced their annual "movie on the beach" lineup for this summer. It definitely won't disappoint.

First up, you'll be able to catch the movie that EVERYONE was obsessed with last year, Top Gun: Maverick over the 4th of July holiday. Catch that one July 6th on the beach.

Next, you'll be able to watch as a young girl journeys to return the heart of Te Fiti in Disney's Moana.

You'll also get to screen everything from Jaws to Pirates Of The Caribbean, & the summer will close out with Honey, I Shrunk The Kids.

Check out the complete lineup for Cape May's Movies On The Beach series HERE.

Source: Facebook

