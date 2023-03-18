Aldi is a popular multinational chain of grocery stores with over 10,000 worldwide. Their stores sell exclusively produced, custom-branded products, and often display a variety of special items at lower prices.

Some of their products are quite unique. One such product has gained some attention on social media, some may say for the wrong reason. But is this just another case of people looking for something to complain about?

Have You Seen These at Aldi Stores?

Foodbeast is reporting that Aldi is offering a new candy called Marshmallow Bunnies and Chicks as part of their Easter special. but some on social media claim the marshmallow bunnies are shaped in a rather suggestive manner.

Basically, they're saying the new candy looks like a penis.

Where Are Aldi Stores in New Jersey?

Aldi has 61 stores across NJ, according to its online locator.

