Aldi has new Easter Bunny treats that some say look&#8230; X-rated

Aldi has new Easter Bunny treats that some say look… X-rated

Aldi is a popular multinational chain of grocery stores with over 10,000 worldwide. Their stores sell exclusively produced, custom-branded products, and often display a variety of special items at lower prices.

See Also: 10 Best Customer Hacks for Shopping at Aldi Stores

Some of their products are quite unique. One such product has gained some attention on social media, some may say for the wrong reason. But is this just another case of people looking for something to complain about?

Have You Seen These at Aldi Stores? 

Foodbeast is reporting that Aldi is offering a new candy called Marshmallow Bunnies and Chicks as part of their Easter special. but some on social media claim the marshmallow bunnies are shaped in a rather suggestive manner.

Basically, they're saying the new candy looks like a penis.


Where Are Aldi Stores in New Jersey? 

Aldi has 61 stores across NJ, according to its online locator.

The most Irish towns in New Jersey

Using most recent five-year data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, we plotted the municipalities in New Jersey with the highest percentage of residents claiming Irish descent. Take a look!

Up or down? Average property tax changes in NJ in 2022

Below are the average property tax bills for every municipality in New Jersey last year.

The towns are listed from the biggest cut in the average bill to the highest increase. On the county maps, the deeper red color means a higher increase above 2% whereas the darker green signifies a smaller increase or a reduction.

Each listing also shows how the average tax bill is split among the county, school and municipal governments.
Categories: Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM