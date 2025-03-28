The Paranormal Cirque Is Back in Lawrenceville, NJ for 2025

There’s a spooky event coming to the Quaker Bridge Mall that you’re definitely going to want to check out if you’re a horror fan.

I was scrolling on social media and saw that this haunted circus event iis coming back to the Lawrenceville area.

Paranormal Cirque Coming to Lawrenceville, NJ

For the past few years, it’s been popping up at the Quaker Bridge Mall and has been putting on a show for everyone to come check out.

The event is called Paranormal Cirque, and it’s touring now, with a stop scheduled right here in Lawrenceville, NJ, and other towns in New Jersey as well.

Coming up later next month, you’ll have the chance to experience this eerie, circus-meets-haunted-house-style show right in Mercer County!

I decided to dig into it a little more, and the first thing that popped up on their website was a bold warning about age restrictions that you should know about.

Is There an Age Restriction for the Paranormal Cirque?

The show is rated R, and to get into the event at all, you’ll need to be at least 17.

If you are 17, you must bring a valid photo ID with your birthday on it. No exceptions.

If you’re under 17, you can still attend, but only if you're accompanied by someone who’s 21 or older. If you're under 13, you’re not allowed into the show at all.

The whole show for sure gives haunted circus vibes, which feels kind of random for April, but if you're like me and love Halloween year-round, this is an awesome way to get your spooky season fix a little early.

Paranormal Cirque will be in Lawrenceville at the Quaker Bridge Mall on April 25th, 26th, and 27th, and you can grab your tickets HERE now!

