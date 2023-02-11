Why did Princess Diana once wear a Philadelphia Eagles jacket?

With The Philadelphia Eagles facing The Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, February 12, 2023, in Super Bowl 57 my Daughter Kristin reminded me of a great story involving the late Princess Diana, featuring a very cool Philadelphia Eagles theme.

Many have both forgotten (I did), or, never knew about the Princess Diana and Philadelphia Eagles “connection.”

NFL Hall of Famer and Philadelphia sports writing legend Ray Didinger told this story as recently as September 9, 2022, in an NBC Sports article.

I have always been a huge fan of Diana, Princess of Wales, who died on August 31, 1997, at age 36 in Paris, France. It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost 26 years since this tragic day when the life of “The People’s Princess” was lost.

As Didinger tells the story about Princess Diana and her wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jacket, it goes like this:

It’s all because of an Eagles statistician and spotter for the Eagles radio network named Jack Edelstein.

Didinger referred to Edelstein as a "man about town," who was friends with Jack Kelly, brother of Princess Grace (Kelly).

The NBC Sports article of 11/9/22 reports:

Didinger reports that "Through Jack and Grace [Kelly], Edelstein got to know some of the royals in England. He found out that Princess Diana - not that she was a football fan or even knew anything about football - was sort of charmed by the Eagles logo. She thought the Eagle in flight was a graceful looking logo."

It is because of this, Edelstein decided to send Princess Diana an Eagles jacket, which it is said that she wore often.

Princess Diana wore The Philadelphia Eagles jacket on the cover of People Magazine in 1994.

Because of this fortuitous moment and Princess Diana wearing The Eagles jacket on a regular basis, it became quite a fashion statement … as Princess Diana was well known for her great fashion style.

A friend just told me that former Philadelphia Eagles owner Leonard Tose was the architect behind an Eagles “Varsity Jacket” being sent. Edelstein was preparing to send Eagles tee shirts.

In my view, there would be no Princess Diana - Eagles legend here without the Eagles varsity jacket.

Tose was right.

I love this story and the very cool Philadelphia angle.

FLY EAGLES FLY.

Note : My Super Bowl 57 Prediction is:

Philadelphia Eagles 34, Kansas City Chiefs 27.

