Rob Dekanski explains allure of these Monmouth County shore towns

Let’s say you’re doing really well and have found yourself in the fortunate position of being able to buy a luxurious home in a wealthy shore town. Or even if it’s a lottery fantasy like it would be for me, you might think all affluent shore towns are the same.

You would be wrong.

One thing New Jersey is known for is its diversity snd character. It’s no different with expensive shore towns. Each has something that makes them unique.

Rob Dekanski, the best real estate agent I ever worked with and a guy I consider a friend, has a real estate blog on which he recently explained what makes one wealthy shore town different from another.

I want to share some excerpts and some of his thoughts on a few from Monmouth County.

Photo by Hunter Reilly on Unsplash a view of a river at night from a hill

Rumson

Median home sale price $3.2 million.

Here you’re surrounded by amenities like private country clubs and a coveted school like Rumson Fair Haven Regional High School. Rob points out a very strong sense of community. What’s interesting? This is a town at the Jersey Shore that doesn’t come with beach access but lays lavishly along the Navesink River and with breathtaking views.

Sea Girt, NJ via Google Street View Sea Girt, NJ via Google Street View

Sea Girt

Median home sale price $3.4 million.

This is one of Jersey’s richest towns but more of a low-key atmosphere. A more chill vibe, picturesque beaches, and an equally strong community feel make this town a bidding warzone.

Monmouth Beach, NJ via Google Street View Monmouth Beach, NJ via Google Street View

Monmouth Beach

Median home sale price $1.3 million.

Yes it has pristine beaches and a luxurious vibe. But what makes this town stand out from the others is it might be more attainable. Sure, it has homes that exceed $5 million, but there are also a lot of beautiful condos here that often list from $400s to $800s that could make this town more possible.

Photo by Ryan Loughlin on Unsplash a person holding a surfboard walking into the ocean

Avon-by-the-Sea

Median home sale price $1.6 million.

A competitive real estate market with an attractive boardwalk and scenic beaches, Avon-by-the-Sea offers a wide variety of water activities. If you truly love the water more than just love boasting about a zip code, this could be your dream town.

Deal NJ via Google Street View Deal NJ via Google Street View

Deal

Median home sale price $2.9 million.

One of the smallest and most prestigious towns at the Jersey Shore. Some of the state’s finest mansions with high-end finishes and spacious floor plans line Ocean Drive in a 2-mile stretch. There’s the private Deal Casino Beach Club, affording members access to beach cabanas and an Olympic-sized pool that overlooks the ocean.

For a full look at Rob Dekanski’s take on these and other shore towns, find it here.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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