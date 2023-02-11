Seriously? Study says THIS is NJ’s favorite fast food restaurant

We in the Garden State are understandably in a rush, in a pinch we love our fast food. It’s damn near a necessity.

So I’ll admit, when I saw that a study came out from Betsperts about each state’s favorite fast food restaurant, I was intrigued.

You’d think it’d be obvious, it must be McDonald’s, right?

Wrong.

I thought for sure it’d be one of the big three: McDonald’s, Burger King, or Wendy’s, but I was WAY off.

The way Betsperts says they came to their conclusion:

We took the top 30 from Wikipedia’s list of the largest fast-food restaurant chains. We then used Data Infiniti to discover the number of fast-food restaurants per 10,000 people. This gave us the states with the most

and least fast-food restaurants. We then used Google Keyword Planner to find out the most popular fast-food restaurants per US state.

So what is New Jersey’s favorite fast food restaurant?

Starbucks.

… Starbucks?!? How?

According to the study:

Starbucks takes the crown as the USA’s favorite fast food, with almost half the states searching for this fast food restaurant the most. Although it’s often misconstrued as a cafe, Starbucks actually counts as a fast-food restaurant and therefore follows fast-food wage laws. The top five most populated states in America all have Starbucks as their most searched fast-food restaurant.

Our second favorite fast-food chain is McDonalds, followed by Chick-fil-A.

Is anyone else as shocked by this as I am?

This isn’t a diss on Starbucks, I like an iced caramel macchiato as much as the next person, but would never consider going to them for an “in a pinch” lunch the way I would other fast food chains.

That said, who am I to question all of you googling the chain? Enjoy your yogurt parfaits.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.

