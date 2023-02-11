NJ stadium among top 10 most Instagrammed in the world

It's hard to think of New Jersey as a sports capital. And, to be among one of the most Instagrammed locations when it comes to a sports venue seems like a stretch.

A stretch that's made even harder to believe when compared to all of North America.

But alas, New Jersey is full of surprises, and we once again showed that we do belong at the top of the list when it comes to popular sports venues.

Even more impressive are the lists we landed on. Not only is New Jersey among the top 10 for stadiums in North America — but we're also among the top 10 most Instagrammed in the world.

Check out the list below of the planet's most Instagrammed stadiums, including the location that yielded New Jersey a top-10 spot.

LOOK: These are the most Instagrammed sports stadiums in the world

OLBG analyzed Instagram hashtags & revealed the most Instagrammed sports stadiums across the world, including those here in the United States. The top 10 are listed below, based on available data from February 7, 2023.
New Jersey for the win at #6

Pretty impressive, right? New Jersey landed the number six spot on Instagram with MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford being hashtagged 281,713 times.

And no, New York City does not deserve any props, even though two of our football names claim to be theirs.

MetLife Stadium hosts a large variety of shows throughout the year which helped earn it a top spot across the world.

