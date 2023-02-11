The top seafood restaurant to visit right here in New Jersey

I think most folks, especially here in Jersey, love good seafood. Let's face it we live on the Atlantic Ocean here in New Jersey, the seafood is right there, how can you not like delicious seafood?

According to TapInto.Net, "New Jersey’s $8 Billion Fishing Industry among Top in Nation, Supports 52,000 Jobs" which shows just how good and needed our "seafood" industry is. So it's no surprise we know and we love our seafood here in the Garden State.

In a recent article by Country Living, they selected the "best" seafood restaurant in each state and some provinces. This of course included their choice for our "best" seafood restaurant here in the Garden State.

"Crab Palace has been my family's favorite spot for seafood for close to 30 years. Consistently fresh, great prices, and the staff is always there when you need them! Highly recommend." — Yelp user Anthony T

As you can see from the above photo this is a "no frills" seafood restaurant/shop that has really good seafood without a lot of scenery, but maybe that's part of the appeal. It seems that this is more of a seafood market, but it made Country Livings' list so congrats to the Crab Palace, have to check this place out.

Where do you go locally here on the Jersey Shore for the best seafood? What restaurants would you include on your "best seafood" lists? This should be an easy one because we have many. Regardless enjoy your next seafood here in Jersey, the $8 billion seafood industry here in New Jersey.

