Is it illegal in NJ to eat before paying at the grocery store?

They always say never to go grocery shopping when you're hungry.

You end up being in a rush and find yourself going up and down the aisles.

Then, all of a sudden, hunger strikes, and that bag of chips or bunch of grapes are calling your name and you dive in.

Have you ever wondered if eating food at the grocery store before you pay for it is illegal?

Personally, I've never done any munching in the store before paying.

It's not because I think I'm going to get in trouble. I know, I'm such a rebel.

I grabbed a bottle of water a couple of times.

After all, one can get quite parched while going up and down those aisles.

I think I paid for the water every time, but there may have been an instance when I didn't accidentally.

Please don't rat on me. It happens.

Is it illegal in New Jersey to eat before paying at the grocery store?

It all depends, according to Find Law.

If you grabbed that bag of Doritos and scarfed them down with the intention of ditching the bag or hiding it in the cart without paying, that is shoplifting.

As we all know, shoplifting is illegal.

However, if you are snacking while shopping at the grocery store and pay for the item at the checkout, it is not illegal.

Keep in mind that every store is different.

If one shop prohibits eating before paying, that is their prerogative and they can tell you to stop, or even leave.

It's still not illegal, though.

