Gridlock Alert! Busy Stretch of the Pa. Turnpike in Bucks County Closed

We've got some bad news if you're traveling around Bucks County this afternoon. A busy stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is closed in the Falls Township area.

The Westbound side of the Pennsylvania turnpike is closed between the Connector Bridge and the exit for Delaware Valley (that's exit 42). We're hearing it all stems from an overturned tractor trailer.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

94.5 PST's partners at Total Traffic confirmed the news just after 4:30 on Thursday.

Of course, we're also seeing delays on the eastbound side of the Pennsylvania Turnpike as police activity is closing the left lane in that area as crews respond to the accident scene. Traffic is basically stopped in that area from as far back as Bensalem Blvd, reports say.

As you can imagine, this is having ripple effects into New Jersey as well with traffic very slow into New Jersey near Route 130 in the Florence Township area.

Our tip? You'll need to pack a lot of extra time if you're near the state line on the Turnpike in either direction this evening.