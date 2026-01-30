You'll have new dining options soon at MarketFair on Route 1 in Princeton, according to the shopping mall's website. Three new restaurants are coming soon for a variety of tastes.

LaScala Fire is coming soon to MarketFair in Princeton

The first restaurant is LaScala's Fire. I told you this was coming to Princeton back in July. At the time, the exact location wasn't known. Now, we know it will be in the mall, next to Season's 52. It's described as, "Classic Italian American reimagined." You'll find salads, pasta, pizza, panini, chicken, veal, seafood, creative cocktails, and more.

Federal Donuts & Chicken will be next to Barnes & Noble

Federal Donuts & Chicken will be next to Barnes & Noble. You'll find its signature crispy fried chicken and specialty handmade donuts. What a great combination. The donut flavors rotate. There are also salads, fries, and more.

The chain originated in Philadelphia. You may have had Federal Donuts & Chicken at Citizens Bank Park, Xfinity Mobile Arena, or at Philadelphia International Airport. Other locations include Center City, East Market, North Philly, South Street, and Marlton, NJ.

Sweetgreen will also be near Barnes & Noble and serve health conscious dishes

Also near Barnes & Noble will be Sweetgreen. The restaurant's slogan is "Eat what loves you back." Salads and bowl are made from scratch. MarketFair's website says, "Offering convenient and quality fresh, plant-forward, earth-friendly food options, Sweetgreen aims to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food."

No word on the exact opening dates of these three new eateries.

Eddie V's Prime Seafood is also new to the mall and now open for lunch.

MarketFair is located at 3535 Route 1 in Princeton, NJ.