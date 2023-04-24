Lakewood man is dead following motorcycle crash in Manchester, NJ

⚫ A Lakewood man has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Manchester on Sunday

MANCHESTER — A Lakewood man is dead after he was ejected from the motorcycle he was riding Sunday afternoon in the Whiting section.

Police responded to the area of Pasadena Road near the intersection of Mount Misery Road just before 4 p.m. to investigate a motor vehicle accident involving a Yamaha 2012 motorcycle with an unconscious driver with no pulse.

They said 28-year-old Roland Same was speeding on Pasadena Road when he lost control of the bike, was ejected, and struck multiple trees before coming to rest on the grass along the wood-line of the road.

Witnesses and good Samaritans who were already on the scene when the officers arrived had begun CPR on Same, who had sustained extensive life-threatening injuries.

Same, who was wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time of the crash was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where he was pronounced dead.

While the investigation into the crash is still ongoing, speed and driver error appear to be contributing factors, according to authorities.

Manchester police are reminding motorists that with the warm weather upon us and the increase in motorcycle traffic on the roadways, everyone should be aware of the presence of motorcycles, and obey all traffic laws.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

