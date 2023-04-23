NJ man killed in crash as other driver leaves Hamilton pub

🔴 Two vehicles side-swiped each other in front of an Irish pub

🔴 A Hamilton man was killed in the crash

🔴 Police are asking for witnesses to come forward

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Two vehicles collided in the road out front of an Irish pub early Saturday, killing one driver.

The Hamilton police said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Whitehorse Mercerville Road at Killarney’s Publick House where the speed limit is 45 mph.

A 2019 Honda Accord left the pub's parking lot and made a left to turn north onto Whitehorse Mercervill Road. At the same time, a 2015 Land Rover was also heading north.

The two vehicles side-swiped each other and the Land Rover was forced off the road. It crashed into a utility pole and came back into the roadway. The Accord was able to come to a stop without colliding.

The driver of the Land Rover, Joseph J. Celinski, 35, of Hamilton was dead at the scene, according to police. The other driver of the Accord, a 39-year-old man from Hamilton, was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact the Hamilton police at 609-581-4000.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

