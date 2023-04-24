Gov. Murphy sued by head of Election Law Enforcement Commission

Gov. Murphy sued by head of Election Law Enforcement Commission

AP

Jeff Brindle, who has served as the Executive Director of the Election Law Enforcement Commission in New Jersey for the past 14 years is alleging that the gov is trying to force him out illegally.

His attorney Bruce Afran joined me on Monday to discuss the suit, which names the governor and several administration officials saying that they are trying to oust Brindle in order to take control of the government agency charged with administering NJ's campaign finance laws and disclosures.

The governor has been on a mission to amend the recently passed campaign finance law to allow him to appoint commissioners directly and bypass the State Senate. The battle over Brindle's job according to him started when the governor accused him of sending an anti-gay email. Turns out the email was simply questioning why employees were granted time off to celebrate someone "coming out" and not able to celebrate Lincoln and Washington's birthdays.

AP
loading...

The gov demanded he resigns and he refused. Now he's taking them to court.

As we head into another election cycle in 2023 and another every year after, this suit is one to watch.

Listen to Bruce explain what the results of this suit would mean for average NJ voters.

If you want to help Bruce, visit SAVE NJ ELEC.

More Spadea on NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey

SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey. The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county

Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.
Filed Under: Phil Murphy
Categories: Bill Spadea, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM