Union County, NJ clerk advises property owners to sign up for free fraud system

🏠 Union County property owners can sign up for a fraud alert system for free

🏠 The system lets them respond quickly to illegal activity involving their property

🏠 If there's illegal activity, file a police report

This is a reminder for all Union County property owners: The Property Fraud Alert Notification System is up and running and it is free to subscribe.

The system enables county property owners to respond quickly to unauthorized, potentially fraudulent activity involving their property.

“Anytime there is any activity close to their name and property exchanges, buying, selling, liens on property, they would be notified either by email or phone, according to their wish,” said Union County Clerk Joanne Rajoppi.

How can property owners subscribe?

She said property owners can go online and see any activity on their property. If there is suspicious activity, they can look into it by going to their local police department and filing a report.

“Property fraud is especially insidious because the victims often have no idea that their property rights have been compromised. The Fraud Alert system fills that knowledge gap and ensures that owners are informed promptly of any activities involving their property records,” Rajoppi said.

Property owners in Union County can subscribe to the free Property Alert system by registering online or by contacting the Property Fraud Alert call center at 1-800-728-3858.

Additional names can be registered free of charge to cover common misspellings. Rajoppi said it’s important to note that subscribers with common names may receive multiple alerts.

If there is any activity with their name or name close in spelling to their name, they will be notified. Rajoppi said the property owner would then visit the Union County Clerk’s property search website to check for unauthorized activity.

If a property owner has a deed/mortgage, perhaps someone is placing an illegal lien on their property, or maybe someone is attempting to illegally sell their property. They would see all that activity on the website.

Have there been any examples of property fraud alert in Union County?

Yes. Rajoppi said two years ago in Hillside, a caretaker fraudulently forged her employer’s signature on a new deed and attempted to “steal her house.” She was caught.

Just recently, thieves stole the identity of a property owner in Westfield and tried to sell their home without their permission. They, too, were caught, Rajoppi said.

This is not an everyday occurrence, but it does occur, she added, and people need to be on alert.

What should you do if you get an alert?

Go to the website and first check to see if it’s your property. If it is, and you don’t recognize the activity, then call the Union County Clerk’s office or make a report with your local police department.

The online system can be accessed 24/7.

Rajoppi also wants to remind property owners to keep the deed to their home in a secure place like a bank vault or a lock box in the home. She said you will need the original deed to the home when and if you plan to sell your house.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

