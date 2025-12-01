The restaurant scene in Newtown, PA has been interesting lately.

Rocco's at The Brick owner opening new restaurant

The latest news is the owner of the recently closed Rocco's at The Brick on Washington Avenue is set to open a new restaurant, right in Newtown, according to Phillyburbs.com.

Wow. That was quick.

Rocco's at The Brick shut its doors on November 22

Rocco's at The Brick closed, what seemed like abruptly, a little over a week ago. The popular restaurant was filled on Saturday evening and shut down after, not reopening on Sunday.

A sign on the door announced the closure, and there would be refunds for gift cards. So, it looked like it was for good, unfortunately.

Since then, there have been many rumors as to why the restaurant suddenly shut down. One being a dispute over the liquor license. Another hinted it was over repairs to the building. Who knows which one, if either, is true.

Now, comes some good news that a new restaurant will be springing up in the adorable town from the owner of Rocco's at The Brick, and it's only about a half-mile away from Rocco's.

The new restaurant is called Melange on Sycamore

Rocco's owner, Marc Gelman, has teamed up with Chef Joe Brown for a new venture. The restaurant will be called Melange on Sycamore.

The article says the new eatery on N. Sycamore Street will "feature a mix of Louisiana and Italian cuisine in an upscale, jazz-themed setting."

Sounds fun.

Truth be told, Melange on Sycamore was already in the works long before Rocco's sudden closure.

It's taking over the old Sycamore Grill

The two have been in the process of renovating the old Sycamore Grill location for months. They hope to have it open in early 2026.

Oh, by the way, Gelman says he hopes to reopen Rocco's

For more information, click here.

