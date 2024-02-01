New Jersey is surrounded by bed bugs

Few things in life are more disgusting than bed bugs. Just writing the words makes me feel itchy! I’ve never had them, but from what I understand, they are virtually impossible to get rid of without extreme measures.

If you’re unfamiliar, bed bugs are small, parasitic insects that feed on the blood of humans and animals while they sleep. They are reddish-brown, about the size of an apple seed, and have flat, oval-shaped bodies. They prefer to hide in dark, cluttered areas near beds, such as mattresses, box springs, headboards, and bed frames.

Bed bugs can spread easily through travel, used furniture, and close contact with infested individuals. They can hitch a ride on luggage, clothing, and even pets.

According to pest control company Orkin, two of the worst cities for bed bugs are our neighbors, New York and Philadelphia.

The bed bug cities list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from Dec. 1, 2022 – Nov. 30, 2023. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Bed bugs are extremely resilient, making them difficult to control. As travel plans ramp up, it’s important that Americans know how to protect themselves through pest identification and proper control,” said Ben Hottel, Orkin entomologist. “While bed bugs are visible to the naked eye, they are excellent at hiding. Involving a trained professional at the sight of a bed bug introduction is recommended.

New York is the second worst American city for bed bugs (behind only Chicago) and Philadelphia is third. Let that sink in: two of the three worst cities for bed bugs are right next to us. If you travel (or commute) to either one of those cities be alert for the nasty little critters.

