NJ will prosecute gunman ‘to fullest extent of law’ after troopers nearly killed
🚨State Police were called to a Branchville motel for a welfare check
🚨Nicolas R. Martinez refused to come out of his room
🚨He fired an air rifle at troopers and a tactical team
BRANCHVILLE — A man who barricaded himself inside a motel was charged with attempted murder after firing at two State Police troopers.
Police were called to the Cobmin Ridge Motel on Route 206 in Branchville around 6 p.m. Tuesday and went to the room where Nicolas R. Martinez, 27, was staying, according to acting Sussex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray.
Martinez refused to come out of his room and began shooting at a State Police TEAMS (Technical Emergency and Mission Specialist) around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
The troopers were struck when the team entered the room and Martinez fired several rounds from a Black Stoeger Bullshark XM1 air rifle, officials said.
Law enforcement sources told New Jersey 101.5 that the troopers were treated for serious injuries at a hospital.
Murray did not disclose why Martinez was staying at the motel or what prompted the need for a wellness check.
State Police provide local police protection for Branchville.
"Our troopers showed phenomenal restraint"
State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan said he visited the troopers and they are expected to make a full recovery.
“Our troopers put their lives on the line every day, putting the safety of others before their own. Our troopers showed phenomenal restraint while taking this suspect into custody, which prevented a deadly tragedy, and they should be commended for that," Callahan said in a statement.
Attorney General Matt Platkin said the state would prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law.
Martinez is also charged with terrorist threat, unlawful possession of an air rifle, and related weapons crimes.
