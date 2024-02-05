NJ men with sword, fake gun robbed sex worker, cops say

🚨 The men who hired the sex worker appeared to be intoxicated, officials said

🚨 The woman's bag and cash were stolen

🚨 Two suspects were arrested

SPARTA — A woman hired for sex was held up by two men with what she thought was a gun at their apartment, according to Sparta police.

The woman told Sparta police that the men appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she arrived and told them she was leaving. The men took away her bag and money, according to police.

An argument ensued and one of the men pulled out a "gun" stating he was going to "kill her" while the other man pointed a kitchen knife at her.

The woman was eventually given her bag back without the money and was able to leave the apartment. She notified police and officers were sent to the apartment of Jeremy Barcoski, 47, of Sparta, and Zarko Tamburin, 46, of Morristown, where they were arrested.

Weapons are fake

At the apartment, officers found an imitation revolver, one imitation semi-automatic style handgun, two sets of throwing knives, and one sword.

They were charged with second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, third-degree terroristic threats, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and fourth-degree possession of an imitation firearms for unlawful purposes.

The woman told police she thought the weapons they held were real and she was in danger.

