🔴State Police responded to a standoff at a motel on Route 206 in Sussex County

🔴Two troopers were shot at with a BB gun and hospitalized

🔴The circumstances of the shooting and standoff are not known

BRANCHVILLE — Two State Police troopers were shot with a BB gun early Wednesday morning during a standoff in Sussex County, sources tell New Jersey 101.5.

Troopers responded to a standoff at the Cobmin Ridge Motel on Route 206 in Branchville late Wednesday night closing down the roadway. State Police are responsible for police coverage in Branchville.

Law enforcement sources said the troopers suffered "serious injuries" in the shooting and remained hospitalized Wednesday morning. The individual involved in the standoff was also taken to a hospital.

The circumstances of the standoff are not known.

Route 206 was reopened to traffic by 5 a.m.

The state Attorney General's Office is not involved with the investigation.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NFL pros from New Jersey 2023 There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots, including four NFL quarterbacks born in the Garden State.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt, Joe Votruba

Ranking the Richest Counties in New Jersey This is a list of the median household incomes in all 21 New Jersey counties from poorest to richest. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo