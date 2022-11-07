Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday.

In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul.

The deer went through the front windshield on the passenger side and escaped from the rear window.

The driver, Karen Juliano, 63, of Newfield, was pronounced dead at the scene/

Deer in the dark

Several hours later on Route 94 in Newton, a 19-year-old woman passenger was killed after the car was struck head-on by a Jeep Wrangler that swerved after hitting a deer.

Jesse Manno, 33, of Branchville, the driver of a Jeep Wrangler heading south, swerved into the northbound lanes around 10:30 p.m., collided with a Honda Civic and then ran onto a grass embankment, according to State Police Sgt. Philip Curry.

The passenger in the Honda, Zoey C. McClain, 19, of Knowlton, was pronounced dead at the scene while driver Alexander W. Schwenke, 18, of Johnsonburg, was flown to Morristown Medical Center with serious injuries.

Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office First Prosecutor Greg Mueller said alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Watch out for deer this time of year

New Jersey is in the middle of mating season for deer, also called the rut, making them more likely to run onto a roadway.

Male deer (bucks) are chasing female deer (does) during the rut and they are highly likely to just enter the roadways without warning, DEP spokeswoman Caryn Shinske said. This increases the risk of drivers stopping suddenly or being involved in collisions.

Previous reporting by Jen Ursillo was used in this report.

