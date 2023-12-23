Federal authorities say a North Jersey man has been arrested for fraudulently obtaining over $2 million worth of COVID-19 loans intended for small businesses.

44-year-old Nikenson Jean Mathurin, also known as "Nik Mathurin" and "Jean Mathurin," of Sparta, Sussex County, is facing one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

According to officials, from April 2020 through November 2021,

He submitted several fraudulent [loan] applications on behalf of five purported business — Innovation Partners Plus, Inc., Opulence Motor Group LLC, OMG Collision Corp. (doing business as Corsa Volante), Tricon Systems LTC, and America Home Care LLC — to four lenders. In support of these applications, Mathurin allegedly provided false and fraudulent documents and information to the lenders, including fabricated tax documents, payroll documents, and number of employees.

Mathurin allegedly used the money to buy restaurant equipment unrelated to any of his purported businesses, for travel expenses, and to buy luxury cars, motorcycles, and motorcycle parts.

He was scheduled to appear in Newark federal court on Tuesday.

If convicted, Mathurin potentially faces decades in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger credited special agents of the northeast region of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Office of Inspector General, and special agents with the IRS for their work in this case.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.