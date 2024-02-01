Cocaine found in NJ baby’s system after 911 call

🔴Police responded to a call about an infant experiencing a medical episode

🔴Cocaine was found in the child's system at a hospital

🔴It was not disclosed how the child came in contact with cocaine

BERGENFIELD — A man and woman face child endangerment charges after an infant in their care ingested cocaine.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Bergenfield police were called Monday when the child suffered a medical episode. The baby was brought to a hospital where testing revealed the cocaine in its system.

An investigation determined that Raymond Sylvester, 56, of Bergenfield and Leshawnda Nixon, 34, of Brooklyn endangered the child on just one occasion. They were charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, namely cocaine. They are being held at the Bergen County Jail pending their first court appearance.

Sylvester is a physical therapist, according to Musella.

The prosecutor did not disclose the relationship between the infant and the adults or how the child ingested the cocaine.

