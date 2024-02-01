3 seniors dead in crash on Route 130 in South Brunswick, NJ

☑️ A school bus hit a Toyota Corolla turning left on Route 130 in South Brunswick

☑️ Three people over the age of 80 inside the Corolla died at the scene

☑️ The bus driver suffered minor injuries

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Three people over the age of 80 died in a crash with a school bus late Wednesday afternoon.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the driver of a 2011 Toyota Camry was making a left turn from Route 130 south onto Stults Road around 5:25 p.m. and was struck by a northbound school bus.

Ellen Brotman, 86, Alba Olivencia, 87, and Wilson Olivencia, 90, all of Monroe, were pronounced dead at the scene. Ciccione did not disclose the driver of the Camry. Ciccone did not disclose the relationship between the three.

Two students aged 17 and 15 on board the "South Brunswick" labeled bus were not injured in the crash and were picked up by their parents. The driver of the bus was taken to Penn Medicine Princeton Health with minor injuries.

Legal turn with no traffic light

There is a left turn lane at Stults Road but it does not have a traffic light. A QuickChek is on the northbound side of the intersection. A project by the NJ DOT is underway to eliminate the left turn.

No one was charged in the crash.

It is the first fatal crash in South Brunswick of the year, according to State Police records.

