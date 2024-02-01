World’s favorite Italian delicacy shop opens its 1st NJ location

New Jersey is the absolute hub of ethnic foods in all of the Northeast. There’s nothing that you can’t find here but the thing that we take the most pride in is our Italian food.

That’s why there are so many Italian specialty shops in New Jersey. I recently discovered, for instance, Uncle Giuseppe‘s, which is an amazing superstore filled with all things Italian.

That led me to a visit to Pastosa, which is another Italian delicacy store that New Jerseyans all rave about.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

But I never thought I’d see the day when we would have an Eataly. Yes, Eataly is coming to New Jersey and it will be in what used to be Primo Mercado at the Short Hills Mall.

This location is still under construction but will be the first Eataly in New Jersey.

If you’re one of the unfortunate who does not know what it is, Eataly is an Italian marketplace that features an array of restaurants, cafes, and food shops founded in Turin, Italy in 2007.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

And now it has locations in major cities around the world, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Istanbul.

In January 2007, Italian businessman Oscar Farinetti opened the first location of Eataly, in Turin.

According to Wikipedia it has been described by The New York Times as a "megastore" that "combines elements of a bustling European open market, a Whole-Foods-style supermarket, a high-end food court and a New Age learning center."

The Short Hills Mall location will feature a variety of restaurants and cafes, including a pizzeria, a pasta bar, a meat and cheese counter, and a gelato shop.

There will also be a retail section selling Italian groceries, cookware, and tableware.

Take a visit to the Eataly website and check out their manifesto. It succinctly explains why everybody who experiences it falls in love with Eataly.

New huge Italian Market coming to Monmouth County this week Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom