Saturday night turned into a magical night on Long Beach Island when a celebrity jumped onstage at a local bar. Word spread fast that something big was brewing after a local band invited a couple of surprise guests to jump in. Phones went up and people pushed closer to the stage. The vibe flipped from casual beach night to full-on show in a few seconds.

People at a popular bar located on Long Beach Island got a private show from one of the biggest celebrities in music right now. Kevin Jonas ended up popping onstage with the band during their set and even performed a few Jonas Brothers songs. Nick and Joe were not seen, but Kevin brought some Jonas Brothers magic to the stage at that fan favorite bar on LBI.

Also, he wasn’t alone. People also said Big Rob grabbed the mic during their song ‘Burning Up’ and the place went even louder. Big Rob is featured on the famous Jonas Brothers’ song, and he is their longtime bodyguard who fans have been obsessed with for years.

Where Did Kevin Jonas Perform on Long Beach Island?

The whole thing went down at Bird and Bettys in Beach Haven, and the best part was that it wasn’t announced. It was just a show-up and go moment that locals will be talking about for the rest of the season.

Clips from the night are already bouncing around social media. You can hear the crowd over the band, and you can see people climb on benches just to catch a better angle. If you missed it, you were not alone. When things like this happen down the shore, it’s always so amazing and a once-in-a-lifetime thing to witness.

