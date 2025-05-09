Will Rain Affect Tonight’s Kendrick Lamar & SZA Concert in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium?

It's one of the biggest concert events of the year, which we usually associate with summer and fun. But, unfortunately, the weather will not be feeling too summer-like tonight.

So how likely is it to rain tonight during the show? AND what happens if it rains during tonight’s Kendrick Lamar & SZA concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ? We've got it all posted for you below.

First, let's start with an actual look at the forecast – then we'll dig into if that means there are any possible affects on the show.

Friday Evening's New Jersey Forecast: Rain Possible

Rain is certainly possible tonight, but it actually may not be as bad as we once feard it would be.

Today’s rain showers are already tapering off cross New Jersey. They’re becoming more scattered (as of 1 pm), which is what forecasters predicated.

The forecast for Friday night calls for a chance of showers, but otherwise it’ll just be mostly cloudy in the area.

So what time and where exactly could we see those showers?

That probably isn’t too easy to tell at this point. But the earlier in the night, the greater the chance of showers and isolated downpours. Later in the evening and night it should really start to taper off and dry out.

Will Rain Affect Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Concert in New Jersey?

Let’s start by being REALLY clear:

It’s very unlikely that this show will be affected by the weather. That’s because outdoor concerts (like this one) are typically held rain or shine.

Concerts are only delayed (or postponed) in the event of severe weather (lightning or heavy winds) because of the safety hazards they pose inside a stadium.

We are NOT expecting ANY severe weather around MetLife Stadium tonight during the show. Neither lightning nor heavy winds are expected.

If a shower does roll through the area, you can expect the show to go on.

SZA and Kendrick are well prepared for performing in the rain, by the way. The duo performed in the rain in Charlotte over the weekend.

As for the temperatures tonight? That’s another story. It’ll be fairly chilly with lows forecast to be around 50 degrees. So it may definitely be a night to remember a heavy coat for the how.