The baseball season for the Philadelphia Phillies is less a month away, and as of this afternoon, the team received another piece of bad news during spring training.

Phillies Outfielder, Johan Rojas, Faces Suspension

It is now being reported that Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas is facing an 80 game suspension for the 2026 season. It comes after he reportedly tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance. That's in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment program.

CHECK THIS OUT: How Much Money Does the Phanatic Make Each Season?

Rojas is expected to appeal the suspension, reports say. As of this moment there has been no official announcement made from the MLB.

Rojas Had Mixed Success With the Team

Rojas' time with the Phils has had mixed success. His career started off quite promising in the 2023 season when he had a .302 batting average. Since then, however, his career has leveled off quite a bit.

READ MORE: Why Was Taryn Hatcher Let Go From Phillies Broadcasts?

The 25-year-old played in 71 games last season with just six extra base hits in his appearances. He had moderate success in Triple-A Lehigh Valley where he hit .279. Rojas was likely to be the Phillies "fourth" outfielder in the 2026 season where he was expected to be used largely in a bench role.

Get our free mobile app

The suspension also makes Rojas ineligible for the postseason should the Phillies advance.

He was slated to play in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, representing the Dominican Republic Team, but reports say he was a no-show for the team's practice on Sunday. He will no longer be playing in the tournament.

Bad News Continues for the Philadelphia Phillies

Unfortunately, this actually marks the team's second suspension of this kind during the offseason. Max Kepler failed the same program and will face the same 80-game suspension this season.

The Phillies are scheduled to open their 2026 season on Thursday, March 26, when they taken on the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park in South Philly. That game is slated for 4:15 p.m.

LOOK: 30 Best Major League Baseball Home Run Celebrations Using Props We examined every Major League Baseball team and found our 30 favorite home run celebrations where players brought props to the party. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll