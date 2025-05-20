He's one of the biggest names in music, and on Saturday night he'll be in Philadelphia on tour with Post Malone.

Of course, we're talking about Jelly Roll who will be performing on the BIG A** Stadium Tour when it comes to Citizens Bank Park in South Philly on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Meanwhile, you can keep scrolling to check out Jelly Roll's expected setlist.

All right, now let's get you some info on Jelly Roll's performance itself.

What Time Does Jelly Roll Perform in Philly?

We expect that Jelly Roll will hit the stage just after 7:30 p.m., and we anticipate that he'll perform for about an hour.

Postie should hit the stage stage shortly after 9 p.m., by the way.

What is Jelly Roll's Setlist for Philly?

So I always NEED to know what an expected setlist is ahead of time, but I recognize that not everyone is that way.

So I'll warn you that spoilers are posted below.

Heart of Stone

Get By

Liar

Lonely Road

Wild Ones

Son of A Sinner

I Am Not OK

Hard Fought Hallelujah

Medley: Sweet Home Alabama, How You Remind Me, Ms. Jackson, Party Up, Flowers, Young, Wild & Free

Need a Favor

Final Song: Save Me

If you're going to the show, have the best time! We cannot wait to see Jelly & Postie together on stage at the ballpark. There's no better way to spend a summer Saturday night!