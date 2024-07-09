Iconic 300-year-old inn is reopening in Central Jersey

After seven years of being closed, the iconic Stockton Inn is reopening in the quaint town of Stockton. It's right across the street from the Delaware River and just north of Lambertville.

To much disappointment and heartbreak, they shut their doors in back 2017.

According to MyCentralJersey.com, the restaurant in the historic inn will be called Finch. It will feature Italian fare created by James Beard Award semifinalist Bob Truitt.

They will offer Italian dishes including pasta, seafood and other Italian favorites featuring food sourced from local farms.

They hope to be opened by this August. The large stone building dates back to about 1710 and was a private residence before being turned into a pub in 1832 called the Farmer's Bar and later Old Town Bar.

It was also a speakeasy called Colligan's Stockton Inn during Prohibition.

Along with the upscale Italian restaurant, the Inn will feature nine hotel rooms.

Anticipation is high for what's next for this iconic New Jersey Inn. Whether you are anxious to get a table or looking to work in this treasured Inn, they are hiring right now.

Look for the opening to be sometime in the next few weeks as they hope to open their doors by this August.

