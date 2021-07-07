Another NJ summer tragedy: 3-year-old drowns in pool

Two people drowned in separate incidents in New Jersey on Tuesday while a pair were successfully rescued on the Fourth of July, according to State Police.

A 3-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool in Buena Vista Tuesday morning, according to State Police.

Louis Carlos Dimichele was found unresponsive and flown via medical helicopter to a hospital where he later died. Police did not disclose if the pool was at his home.

Elsewhere, State Police said late Tuesday afternoon they were called to the Bull's Island Recreation Area in Stockton for the report of a man in the Delaware River.

Divers recovered Jorge Herrera-Salmoran, 33, of Doylestown, from the river around 5:30 p.m but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

These were the latest drownings in New Jersey this summer.

Carlos Alvarado, 23, of Hammonton, drowned on June 27 in the Great Egg Harbor River in the Weymouth Furnace park.

A man who fell off a paddle board on Dators Pond in Mahwah died June 15 when he lost his struggle to resurface.

Kevin Acevedo, 21, of Maywood, drowned on June 10 in Darlington Lake in Mahwah after struggling during a swim.

All three earlier incidents were at facilities that did not have lifeguards on duty at the time and swimming was not permitted. Darlington Lake was not open for the season at the time.

How to avoid drowning

The best advice if you are not an experienced swimmer but want to cool off in the water is to at least find someplace that's guarded that can offer help if you find yourself literally in over your head.

"It's obviously not a great idea to swim in an unguarded body of water. There's tons of other options out there. Water parks, Hurricane Harbor, here on Long Beach Island we have Thunder and Surf, wave pools, Seaside Heights has great water parks," Long Beach Township Beach Patrol Capt. Randy Townsend told New Jersey 101.5.

Townsend said that if you are swimming in an unguarded body of water don't swim alone and to wear a life jacket in a boat or kayak.

"You can't go swimming by yourself or on an unguarded beach. Accidents happen and that's one way to ruin your summer that's for sure," Townsend said.

The Red Cross has these precautions when you’re around water (even if you’re not planning to swim):

Know your limitations, including physical fitness, medical conditions.

Never swim alone; swim with lifeguards and/or water watchers present.

Wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket appropriate for your weight and size and the water activity. Always wear a life jacket while boating, regardless of swimming skill.

Swim sober.

Understand the dangers of hyperventilation and hypoxic blackout.

Know how to call for help.

Understand and adjust for the unique risks of the water environment you are in, such as:

River currents.

Ocean rip currents.

Water temperature.

Shallow or unclear water.

Underwater hazards, such as vegetation and animals.

