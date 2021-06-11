Man drowns at Bergen County lake, one of 4 NJ rescues on Thursday

MAHWAH — A 21-year-old man swimming with a 20-year-old friend drowned in Darlington Lake Thursday evening, one of four water rescues in New Jersey on Thursday.

A passerby spotted the two men struggling in the lake around 7 p.m. called 911, according to Bergen County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Keisha J. McLean.

Mahwah and Ramsey rescuers were able to get the men out of the lake and provide medical attention.

The 21-year-old was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood where he was pronounced dead, according to McLean. She would not disclose the identity of the victim pending notification of family.

The county lake has been closed to weekday swimming until June 28.

At the opposite end of the state, two children and an adult were rescued at the unguarded Andrews Avenue beach in Wildwood on Thursday, according to police.

A good Samaritan on a surfboard pulled a girl out of the water and was assisted by an EMT to bring her to shore and provide medical treatment, according to police. A woman was also helped out of the water but she did not require medical attention, police said.

In the third incident, a search was started by Wildwood fire and police and off-duty lifeguards for a girl who went into the water and did not immediately resurface. After about 20 minutes she was found on the beach. She told first responders she had been assisted out of the water by several good Samaritans.

Wildwood police advised to not swim at unguarded beaches and when they are on duty to stay within the areas marked for swimming.

The Wildwood Beach Patrol will be on duty daily starting Saturday at some beaches. Full lifeguard staffing begins the following Saturday.

