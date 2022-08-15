Historic New Jersey inn to get major upgrade

The Stockton Inn, which has been vacant for five years, is getting a new lease on life.

According to MyCentralJersey.com, the inn sold last month to the owners of the Stockton Market and they plan on making substantial renovations.

While the Sotheby’s listing for the property describes it as a “turnkey” with a liquor license and all fixtures, “ready for its new owner to relaunch its much-loved casual tavern and front-porch dinner and drinks fare..”, it is obvious that extensive remodeling will be necessary to return it to its former glory.

In the past, the inn has featured indoor fine dining with four dining rooms with 80 seats, indoor event space, 10 hotel rooms and outdoor dining with 80 seats and event space with gardens, waterfall, pond, wine cave, famous wishing well, outdoor bar and dance floor under roof. The property also includes a stone carriage house and a stone wagon house.

The inn was built in 1832 and is the only Stockton venue with a liquor license.

MyCentralJersey.com says that some of the renovations will include adding more guest rooms, including in the carriage house, adding a bakery and coffee shop, updating the dining room and expanding the tavern.

The new owners, Steven Grabowski and Cheryl Olsten, told MyCentralJersey,

“We saw the tremendous opportunity to bring back to life this historic inn that so many people in our area have shared many memorable experiences.”

Sotheby’s says that there are three parcels included. While the current building dates back to 1832, the tavern it replaced was built in the early 1700s.

