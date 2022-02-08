Six Flags has made it easier to get a job in NJ

JACKSON — Looking for a job? Six Flags Great Adventure, Wild Safari, and Hurricane Harbor are looking for job applicants for the 2022 season in New Jersey.

This year, the Northeast's largest theme park complex is focused on making the application, hiring, and training processes faster and easier than ever before.

Six Flags is looking for 4,000 members to fill positions in more than 10 departments from March 2022 through Jan. 1, 2023.

The Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson (Photo Credit: Kristin Fitzgerald, Six Flags)

Most jobs are available to those 16 years and older. Select positions will be open to 14 and 15-year-olds. Many positions start at $15 per hour.

The application process is a lot simpler this year. Applicants can complete an application at www.sixflagsjob.com. They can also text the word FUN to 732-307-6688 or they can visit the Six Flags Employment Center in-person from 11 am to 7 pm daily.

The hiring and training processes have also improved. Candidates can interview the same day they apply. Both in-person and video interviews are available and training can be completed either virtually or in person.

Hurricane Harbor water park at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ (Photo Credit: Kristin Fitzgerald at Six Flags)

Available Positions:

Operations: Ride Operations, Park Services (Custodial), Public Safety (Security, EMTs, Loss Prevention)

In-Park Services: Food and Beverage Operations, Retail, Games

Guest Experience: Admissions, Guest Relations/VIP Services

Safari: Gatekeepers, Educators/Guides, CDL Drivers

Lifeguards

Wardrobe: Seamstresses, Launderers, and Clerks

Landscaping

The Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure opens on March 19. Six Flags Great Adventure opens April 2, and Hurricane Harbor gets the 2022 season going on May 14.