Gross! Experts predict a ‘bug boom’ in New Jersey this summer

You may have noticed: it’s blazing hot in New Jersey. With that warm weather comes a heightened activity from unwanted bugs.

As someone who is bad with most bugs* - I’m not happy telling you this, but it’s worth the heads up.

*(I was trying to play it cool, I’m bad with ALL bugs)

Experts at The Pest Dude are warning Garden Staters of a ‘bug boom’ that is predicted in NJ due to the warm temperatures and rainfall during the summer.

Recently, they put out a list of what every state can expect this year. According to The Pest Dude, we in New Jersey are likely to see a increase in activity from these pesky critters:

Termites

Increased moisture levels create a conducive environment for termite colonies.

Fleas

Warmer weather and higher humidity levels favor flea development on pets and in homes.

Ticks

Warm and humid conditions increase tick activity and host-seeking behavior.

Aphids

Warm and humid conditions promote rapid aphid reproduction on plants.

Ladybugs

Warm weather increases ladybug activity and migration.

Snails

Increased moisture and vegetation growth favor snail activity.

Slugs

Moist conditions and organic matter increase slug activity.

Gnats

High humidity and standing water create ideal breeding environments for gnats.

Mosquitoes

Warm temperatures and standing water from increased rainfall provide ideal breeding grounds.

Any New Jerseyan who wants to enjoy their garden without the fear of getting bit may want to check out these plants:

And if you think mosquitoes are bad, you should check out these creepy crawlers:

Good luck with the bug boom, New Jersey!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

