I love following local people on reality shows. Even though I don't know them personally, we share a common bond. We're from New Jersey. The world may not get it, but there's a certain pride in that. I'll root for them to win like they're my siblings.

The newest season of American Idol just kicked off earlier this week. Can you believe the show's in its 24th season? A woman from New Jersey is already making some noise, in a good way.

Colts Neck, NJ woman competing on season 24 of American Idol

Jacquie Lee, from Colts Neck in Monmouth County, made a big impression on the judges during the season premiere on Monday night (January 26).

READ MORE: Freehold restaurant lands on Yelp's best in U.S. list

A short clip showed Lee performing the old 1956 song, "I Put a Spell on You" by Screamin' Jay Hawkins. She's got some pipes...take a listen below.

This season's judges are legend Lionel Ritchie, American Idol and country superstar Carrie Underwood, and country cutie Luke Bryan. Underwood replaced singer Katy Perry this season.

Get our free mobile app

The American Idol judges gave Lee a golden ticket to advance in the competition

It didn't take any of the judges long to be wowed and offer Lee a golden ticket to Hollywood. Ritchie told her she has a "bring the house down" voice. Lee celebrated with her family when she left the audition, golden ticket in hand.

Lee captioned an Instagram post of her holding her golden ticket, "YA GIRLLLLL GOT A GOLDEN TICKET.

READ MORE: Adorable NJ town named most underrated gem of 2026

If you're thinking Lee looks familiar, you may remember seeing her on another reality show. She was the runner-up on another singing competition show, The Voice, 13 years ago, when she was only 16-years-old. She shined during the show's 5th season.

C'mon, New Jersey, let's get behind this Jersey Girl. Good luck, Jacquie. We're rooting for you.

10 'American Idol' Secrets They Don't Want You to Know Iam Tongi may have won Season 21 of American Idol, but he was not the show's real winner. This list of 10 American Idol secrets includes a look into his future, as well as a peek behind the curtain of America's most successful reality television show. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

13 'American Idol' Stars Who've Died You'll find eight Top 12 finalists on this list of American Idol stars who've died. That includes a runner-up, a third place finisher and several more artists fans loved rooting for. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes